Troy Carter defeats Karen Carter Peterson in 2nd Congressional runoff

Staff Report

Troy Carter, who has served on the New Orleans City Council and in both chambers of the state legislature, won the runoff election April 24 over Karen Carter Peterson.

Carter, who hails from New Orleans, received 55 percent of the vote.

He replaces former Congressman Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, who left the seat to become a senior advisor for President Joe Biden. Richmond backed Carter in the campaign.

He touted Richmond’s endorsement as “having the ear of the guy who will have the ear of the president.”

“This was a hard-fought race, and now it is time to come together,” Carter said after the election. “I want to be clear. I welcome everyone to our tent because the election is over, and I represent everyone.”

Peterson, who ran as an “unapologetically progressive” candidate, was endorsed by Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Gary Chambers, who finished third in the March election.

“I’m wishing Sen. Carter well as he represents Louisiana in Washington, and I will keep fighting every day for our communities, our people, and the change we need,” Peterson said afterward in a statement.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also congratulated Carter.

“Louisiana now, more than ever, needs bold advocates to fight for the many needs of our great state in Washington, D.C.,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am confident that Troy will dutifully fill this role along with the rest of our current delegation, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”