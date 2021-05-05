Donaldsonville Fire Department set to purchase new fire truck

Michael Tortorich

The Donaldsonville City Council approved the purchase of a new fire truck for the city’s fire department during the April 27 meeting.

Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux said the truck will be bought through a state contract for a total of $356,423.

After a down payment of $180,000, the remaining funds will be financed over a five-year term at 2 percent interest.

The council voted 4-0 to approve the purchase, subject to bond commission approval. Council member Reginald Francis was absent.

Gautreaux said the truck will be ordered through Pierce Manufacturing, which specializes in custom fire trucks.

In other matters:

-- The council discussed Ordinance 2021-04, which sets procedures for the public-comment agenda item.

City Attorney Charles “Chuck” Long said the purpose of setting guidelines and time restraints helps to limit lengthy meetings.

A veteran city attorney with decades of experience, he said years ago meetings were sometimes “standing-room-only” with people lined up out to the street. One night, a large group of residents showed up to speak about an oxidation pond.

“It went to 12, 1 a.m. into the night,” Long said of the meeting.

The public can address the council during the public-comment section, which has been included at every council meeting. The ordinance sets procedures for the public to speak during meetings.

-- The council agreed to renew its maintenance agreement with the state Department of Transportation and Development to provide grass-cutting services along seven miles of state highway.

The agreement will run through June 2022, at a cost of $7,330.