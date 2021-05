Thibodaux Regional Health System promotes wellness with Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Staff Report

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced a multi-year partnership with the Bayou Country Children’s Museum to provide family-friendly initiatives that reinforce the importance of healthy lifestyle choices for the youth in South Louisiana.

The partnership includes the construction and installation of an Outdoor Challenge Course, an indoor IWall Exhibit, and monthly health education programming and outreach. The Outdoor Challenge Course is designed to combine aerobic fitness, core exercises, balance training and flexibility. The indoor exhibit will include a two-screen electronic display that is interactive and fitness driven. In addition, Thibodaux Regional’s Wellness Education Center will provide monthly nutritional and healthy lifestyle programming to visitors of the museum.

“As a nationally recognized leader in health and wellness, we continuously look for innovative ways to promote wellness in a fun and engaging way,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health System. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Museum to further the hospital’s outreach efforts and to help support our commitment to promote the healthy development of children and their families.”

“The Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Board and Staff are so grateful for our partnership with Thibodaux Regional Health System,” stated Arianna Mace, Director of the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. “With this partnership, we are able to bring highly interactive exhibits that promote an active lifestyle as well as develop educational programming that assists families in their efforts to maintain healthy habits.”

Thibodaux Regional Health System is a nationally recognized regional medical center that provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. The Health System is a leader in providing highly specialized services that include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Behavioral Health, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services.

Thibodaux Regional is recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for providing the highest quality care and is also nationally recognized for its cost efficiency, innovation, safety and outstanding patient experience.

