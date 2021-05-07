Ascension Parish President Cointment Proclaims Nurses Week

Staff Report

At the May 6 Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed May 6 through 12 as Nurses Week in Ascension Parish.

According to the proclamation, there are nearly 3.6 million registered nurses in the United States, 40,000 in Louisiana, and close to 2,000 in Ascension Parish, and they constitute the nation’s largest health care profession.

Registered nurses meet the different and emerging health care needs of the people in a wide range of settings, and work constantly to improve the health of the nation by promoting ways to increase delivery of primary and preventive health care.

A renewed emphasis on primary and preventive health care will require better utilization of all of our nation’s registered nursing resources; professional nursing has been demonstrated to be an indispensable component of the safety and quality of care of hospitalized patients. The demand for registered nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the American population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technologies, the explosive growth of home health care services, and to meet the increasingly complex needs of health care consumers in this community.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurses reported to work every day, putting their health and the health of their families at risk, to deliver quality care to everyone in need,” Cointment said. “I ask all residents to join me in honoring the nurses who devote their lives and careers to care for all of us, and to show our appreciation not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.”