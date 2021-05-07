Cointment proclaims Hurricane Preparedness Month

Staff Report

At the May 6 Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed the month of May as Hurricane Preparedness Month in Ascension, and said Parish Government would be posting regular reminders and information on how residents can best prepare to mitigate the effects of coming storms.

According to the proclamation, hurricane season begins June 1, and Ascension Parish Government encourages all of its residents and property owners to plan and prepare for hurricanes and other tropical storm systems.

Tropical storm systems can claim lives and destroy property through storm surge, destructive winds, flooding, tornadoes, and landslides, and even weaker tropical storms can also cause severe damage.

Ascension Parish elected officials and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness work together with the National Weather Service before and during a hurricane or tropical storm to reduce the possible dangers posed to lives and property, and to provide an effective response to these storms.

To get ready for hurricane season, experts recommend that people review their emergency plans and update their insurance policies to confirm they include coverage for accidental damage, natural disasters, and flooding.

Experts also recommend that people maintain emergency supply kits with enough nonperishable food and water to last at least three to seven days; arrangements for the care of your pets; and should learn their evacuation routes and be prepared to comply with local authorities when asked to evacuate.