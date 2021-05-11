Sheriff Bobby Webre awards honorary sheriff certificate to longtime educator Cindy Peno

Staff Report

Sheriff Bobby Webre today named Cindy Peno as Honorary Sheriff for the second quarter of 2021.

Cindy Peno, along with co-founder Julie St. Pierre, opened Bizzy Bunch preschool in 1998 in Ascension Parish and has made Bizzy Bunch an exciting and educational experience for all by participating in several field trips every year and inviting community members to speak with the students to learn about various professions and different aspects of Ascension Parish.

The goal of Bizzy Bunch is to offer a hands-on approach to language arts readiness and math problem solving in a cheerful and loving environment with an emphasis on interactive social behavior. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office through the years has participated in Halloween Safety talks, general police and 9-1-1 safety talks, and helping the department raise funds during our annual Christmas Crusade program, as well as raise funds for St. Jude year after year.

Peno will be retiring after 23 years of outstanding service to thousands of students and their families in Ascension Parish.

“We thank Cindy for her endless patience, motivation, and persistence the past 23 years, and enriching the knowledge and guiding so many students in Ascension Parish and surrounding parishes over the years,” Webre said.