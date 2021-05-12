Law enforcement agencies set for Click It, or Ticket initiative

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies for the National Click It, or Ticket initiative.

It will take place May 24 through June 6.

During this period, deputies will be conducting random seat belt checks, enforcing Louisiana seat belt laws, and educating the public on the importance of how a seat belt can help save lives, according to a news release.

This statewide initiative is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. One of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.