National Day of Prayer observed in Donaldsonville

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and the City Council celebrated the National Day of Prayer on the morning of May 6 at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion.

The mayor honored members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Donaldsonville Fire Department during the presentation.

City officials have said they wanted to recognize all first responders and essential workers who were instrumental in keeping the community safe during the pandemic and hurricane threats over the past year.

The National Day of Prayer has been observed for the past 70 years. The theme for this year’s event was Love, Life, and Liberty.

Several guest speakers offered prayers during the event.

The mayor recognized all of the officials, city employees, and church communities in attendance.

“We should pray for one another,” Sullivan said. “If we have love, there would be no hatred. There wouldn't be all of the violence we see going around our communities.”

People have come together during the trying times of the pandemic, he added.

He also wished everyone a happy Mother’s Day.

“There’s nothing like a mother's love. If your mother is still here on this Earth, cherish her and love her. Give her flowers while she’s living. I can tell you about the void that is there when she leaves,” he said.