Donaldsonville resident makes a thousand rosaries

Staff Report

A Donaldsonville resident, Denise Sagona, recently made 1,000 rosaries, which went to the Philippines.

She shared her knowledge of creating the rosaries with the Rev. Arnel Lagman, who celebrated a mass with Sagona and her neighbors.

Sagona said last week she began working on the rosaries back on March 19 after being asked to create the batch of a thousand.

Sagona learned how to make rosaries from Margie Melancon, who lives in Gonzales. She has been creating rosaries over the past 21 years.