Petco donates $70,000 to Cara’s House

Staff Report

Cara’s House, Ascension Parish’s animal shelter, received $70,000 from the Petco Love nonprofit organization.

The shelter will buy a new transport vehicle with the grant.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier, according to a news release.

Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, the nonprofit empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“We are beyond excited to purchase a transport vehicle with this generous grant from Petco Love,” said Reagan Daniel, president of Cara’s House. “Transport plays a huge role in saving lives at our organization. Petco Love’s partnership has helped us make a tremendous difference in our community.”

Cara’s House is a nonprofit organization that serves as the open intake shelter for Ascension parish. Since 2015, Cara’s House has improved the live-release rate from 22 percent (prior to takeover) to 90 percent (2020 numbers).

For more information about Cara’s House, visit www.carashouse.com. To learn more about Petco Love, visit www.petcolove.org.