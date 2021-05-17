Ascension cuts ribbon on first of many Move Ascension projects

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment was joined by a large group of parish officials and contractors to cut a ribbon officially opening the first completed projects in the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative.

“Getting traffic moving in the parish was one of the pillars of my campaign,” Cointment said. “The projects we are celebrating here have already done a lot to relieve a major traffic bottleneck.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the improved intersection of LA Highway 73 an Henry Road. Turning lanes and intersection safety improvements were added there, and at two other locations on Highway 73 - at Brown Road and at Oakland Drive.

The three turn-lane projects were built for $3,162,552.30, and according to Council Transportation Committee Chairman Aaron Lawler, were completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

While these are the first Move Ascension Projects to be completed, many more are in the design and development phases, and the public can expect to see several more ribbon cuttings in the near future.

To see what projects are included in the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative and where they are in terms of progress, visit www.MoveAscension.com.