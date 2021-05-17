Ascension Drainage employees on full alert

Staff Report

In response to the massive amount of rain that has fallen on Ascension Parish this afternoon, Parish President Clint Cointment has place all DPW Drainage employees on full alert to be ready to deal with high water issues as they arise.

Cointment also ordered all Parish pumping stations to be fully activated. The Marvin Braud Pumping Station, which drains a major portion of east Ascension Parish, is on, as are the pumps in Sorrento, Henderson Bayou, Fish Bayou, and Frog Bayou.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency for the area, which includes Ascension. All residents who receive water in their homes are requested to report it to the Citizens Service Center by calling 225-450-1200.

Cointment urges all residents to be cautious in this weather, particularly while driving, and to remain vigilant about water levels near their homes. For emergencies only, call 911. Non emergencies call 225-621-8300.