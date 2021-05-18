Alligator Bayou Road closed due to high water

Staff Report

After consulting with Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso and other Parish officials, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment ordered the closure of Alligator Bayou Road in Prairieville from Manchac Harbor subdivision to the Iberville Parish line. High water in the area makes traveling on the road unsafe.

Ascension Parish residents along Alligator Bayou Road will be able to enter and exit only from Bluff Road. The road will remain closed until further notice.