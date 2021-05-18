Where to get sandbags in Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish officials have made sand and sandbags available at the following locations:
East Bank locations:
- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769
- Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769
- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725
- Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737
- Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734
- Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769
- Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769
- Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento
- Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)
- End of Buxton Road, St. Amant, LA
- La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant, LA
On the West Bank, sandbags are available at the old DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346.