Where to get sandbags in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish officials have made sand and sandbags available at the following locations:

East Bank locations:

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769

5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737

Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734

Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769

Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769

Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

End of Buxton Road, St. Amant, LA

La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant, LA

On the West Bank, sandbags are available at the old DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346.