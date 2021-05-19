Geismar man dies in motorcycle crash near Donaldsonville

Staff Report

A 26-year-old Geismar man died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 3089 west of Hwy. 70 near Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish, Louisiana State Police reported.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on May 14, claimed the life of Ryan Andrade, according to a Troop A spokesperson.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Andrade was traveling westbound on Hwy. 3089 on a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle. Troopers reported the bike had been traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, 21-year-old Ray Vega of Thibodaux was traveling northbound on the CF Industries service road in a 2011 Ford F-150 truck at the time.

For reasons under investigation, Vega failed to yield and traveled into the westbound lane of Hwy. 3089, and into the path of Andrade’s motorcycle. This resulted in the bike striking the truck on its passenger door.

Troopers said Andrade was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Vega was properly restrained and was not injured, troopers reported.

“This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending,” the spokesperson, Trooper Taylor Scrantz, said. “Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.”