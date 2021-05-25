Alligator Bayou Road pumping operation expands

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announce the continuing implementation of pumping assets on Alligator Bayou Road to relieve flood water in the Spanish Lake & Bluff Swamp basin.

The Parish is currently operating three (3) pumps, each with a discharge capacity of 20-thousand (20,000) gallons per minute.

Fabrication is underway for an additional three (3) pumps which will become operational as needed, bringing the potential discharge relief at the pumping site to 120-thousand (120,000) gallons per minute with all six (6) pumps running.

Parish officials are continuously monitoring the river gauges along Bayou Manchac.