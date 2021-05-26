Ascension Credit Union breaks ground for Donaldsonville location

Staff Report

Ascension Credit Union announced its Donaldsonville location, which will be at 2256 Hwy. 70.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location with contractors, Stuart & Company, architects, RHH Architects, board members, supervisory committee members, Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce members, the mayor of Donaldsonville, and several dignitaries.

Ascension Credit Union’s new location is scheduled to open by December 2021.

Also, Ascension Credit Union recently awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to seniors from each Ascension Parish High School. Students were awarded from East Ascension High School, Dutchtown High School, Ascension Catholic High School, Ascension Christian High School, St. Amant High School, Donaldsonville High School, and Early College Option at River Parishes Community College.