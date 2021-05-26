Classic cars displayed at Donaldsonville car show

Staff Report

Classic cars lined up May 22 in front of the historic Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville.

The City of Donaldsonville hosted the event and gave out awards for the classic car division and the open class division.

Classic car winners were: first place, Jon and Kathleen Bagala; second place, Tommy Noel; third place, Chuck Falcon.

Open class winners were: first place, Heather Dore; second place John Beck Jr.; and third place, Kenneth Schexnayder.

The show awards program was presented by Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Miss Donaldsonville Gabrielle Johnson, and Miss Teen Donaldsonville JaKayla Landry.

Music was provided by Dennis Haynes.

Visit Donaldsonville thanked J.B. Castagnos for providing jambalaya and refreshments for the exhibitors. Volunteers included Regina Mistretta, Lisa Thibodaux, Bobby Charleville, and Juanita Pearley.

Special thanks also went out to Ike Gibson of the city’s streets and parks, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Weil of Ascension Parish Government, and Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna.

Partners for the event included the city, CF Industries, Louisiana’s Sweet Spot (Ascension Parish Tourism Commission), Republic Waste, GSA Consulting Engineers, Ascension Credit Union, Cliff Ourso State Farm, and Elray Kocke Services.