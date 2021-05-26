Ascension Parish treasurer, CFO Gwen LeBlanc retires after 47 years of service

Michael Tortorich

Gwen LeBlanc, Ascension Parish’s treasurer and chief financial officer, is set to retire after 47 years of service.

She was honored during the May 20 Ascension Parish Council meeting in Gonzales.

Council Chair Teri Casso gave an emotional testimony in presenting LeBlanc to the crowd at the courthouse.

“You have inspired a whole generation of women that they can compete and succeed in a man’s world,” Casso said.

Parish President Clint Cointment presented a proclamation, naming LeBlanc as Ascension Parish Treasurer Emeritus.

According to the proclamation, LeBlanc, a lifelong parish resident, began her career with the Ascension Parish Police Jury in 1973. First, she was employed with the parish’s CETA Administration, and later served as assistant to the parish secretary-treasurer.

LeBlanc was named secretary-treasurer in 1984. When the Home Rule Charter took effect in 1994, the first parish president, Tommy Martinez, appointed her as the first chief administrative officer of parish government. She held the post from 1994 to 2000.

She accepted the position of chief financial officer/treasurer in 2000. LeBlanc has also served as a board member with numerous financial and civic organizations, including the Ascension Parish Sales and Use Tax Authority, the Louisiana Parochial Retirement System, Government Finance Officers Association (both state and national), NACo’s County Administrator’s Organization, Louisiana Association of Parish Administrators, and was a member of Leadership Ascension’s first class in 1996, and was a past member of their Alumni Board and of the East Ascension Rotary Club.

Under her guidance and leadership, The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has recognized the Finance Department with The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 9 consecutive years, and The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 12 consecutive years.