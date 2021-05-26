Highway 44 turn lane project completed

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the installation of turn lanes at five intersections along Hwy. 44 in Ascension Parish.

The $3.5 million project included turn lanes at the intersections of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 935, Hwy. 621, Hwy. 933, and Causey at Merritt Evans Road.

Crews installed mountable curbs and upgraded all traffic signals.

“This intersection improvement project was a necessity for this highly congested area,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Because of the increased growth in this region, a project was need to increase safety at these intersections by improving turn radius and to reduce potential collisions with additional signalized turn lanes. Safety is a top priority for this department and when we can deliver project such as this we are fulfilling our commitment to residents and local communities who utilize these routes daily.”

DOTD estimates more than 17,000 motorists pass through the intersections of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 935 and Hwy. 931 daily, with nearly 10,000 vehicles at the intersections of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 933 and Causey and Merritt Evans Road.

KCR Contractors began construction in August 2018 and completed the project in late April 2021.