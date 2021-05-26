Memorial Day event scheduled for Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville Chief

A Memorial Day procession will be held at 8:30 a.m. May 31 at Donaldsonville City Hall.

Following the procession, a ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Louisiana Square on Railroad Avenue.

Organizer Lawrence Landry said everyone is invited to participate in the procession and ceremony, which honors the fallen military service men and women.

He said the ceremony will include a flag presentation, prayer, and brief speeches. In following tradition, the names on the memorial in front of the Ascension Parish Courthouse will be read. It will also include a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Landry said the veterans in attendance will be recognized. As in the Veterans Day program held in November, he hopes to honor the four local World War II veterans.