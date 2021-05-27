Waterways in Ascension Parish to reopen to boat traffic

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today all waterways in Ascension Parish will re-open fully to boat traffic at 6 a.m. Friday.

Until then, “slow – no wake” remains in effect. Boaters are encouraged to be mindful of areas where high water remains, passing structures at idle-only speed, and to also be alert for floating debris and submerged objects.

Data from area river gauges can be accessed on-line from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website www.waterdata.usgs.gov.