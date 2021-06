Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is reporting that Manchac Acres Road, where it crosses Muddy Creek in Prairieville, has partially washed away under the bridge, prompting a bridge closure.

Residents north of the Muddy Creek bridge can detour on to David Drive, then south on Van Broussard Road, then out McCrory 1 Road to Highway 42.

Work is expected to take two weeks.