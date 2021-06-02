Goldsmith named Ascension Parish treasurer, CFO

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has appointed Gonzales native Patrick Goldsmith as treasurer and chief financial officer, a position mandated by the Home Rule Charter. He assumes the position of long-time CFO Gwen LeBlanc, who retired at the end of May.

The chief financial officer is responsible for overseeing four departments, including Finance, Grants, Purchasing, and Human Resources.

Goldsmith recently retired from the Louisiana Legislature, where he was the director of the House Fiscal Division. As the director, he was responsible for overseeing the research, analysis, drafting, and committee staffing on fiscal matters for the Louisiana House of Representatives. His oversight included the Appropriations and Ways and Means committees.

Prior to working for the House, Goldsmith was the director of performance auditing and actuarial service for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. He spent 19 years with that office, all of which was in the performance audit section.

Through the years he oversaw performance audits on a wide variety of audit subjects that cover the executive, judicial, and legislative branches. In addition, he managed the actuarial section of the Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Goldsmith is a Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Government Auditing Professional, and has a Certification in Risk Management Assurance. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Master of Public Administration degree with an emphasis in internal auditing, both from Louisiana State University.

Goldsmith is the past president of the National Association of Legislative Fiscal Offices and past staff co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures Budgets and Revenue Committee. He is also a past member of the executive committee of the National Legislative Program Evaluation Society and past chairman of the performance audit committee of the Southwest Intergovernmental Audit Forum.

Goldsmith was the LSU Master of Public Administration Alumnus of the Year for 2013 and received the 2019 Legislative Staff Achievement Award from the National Association of Legislative Fiscal Office.

Goldsmith is a graduate of St. Theresa of Avila and East Ascension High School. He is married, with two sons.