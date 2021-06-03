Ascension Parish Sheriff Webre honors deputy, firefighter for saving life

Staff Report

Sheriff Bobby Webre recently awarded Deputy First Class Brock Carpenter and Sorrento Firefighter William Eddy with the lifesaving award for their efforts of saving a life.

On May 21, Carpenter responded to a vehicle accident where the vehicle was partially submerged in water near Airline Highway and I-10 just before 5 a.m.

Carpenter arrived on scene and could hear the victim screaming for help. He jumped into the water, breaking the window in attempts to save the victim. At the same time, Eddy arrived on scene and jumped into the water to assist. Both men were able to cut the seatbelt and rescue the victim to safe ground.