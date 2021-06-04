Sheriff Bobby Webre awards honorary sheriff certificate to Father Josh Johnson

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre named Father Josh Johnson of Holy Rosary Catholic Church as an Honorary Sheriff on June 1.

Johnson was the guest speaker for the sheriff’s office enrichment program. He spoke about the need to form strong community bonds based upon mutual aid and respect, and ways to improve the law enforcement profession by seeking to understand the perspectives of others.

The enrichment program is a quarterly series for all leaders of the sheriff’s office and focuses on leadership, diversity, and other topics each quarter.

Johnson has served as the priest of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant since 2016, following the historic flood where the church suffered significant damage from flood waters. He has brought several programs to the church, such as making the food pantry more visible with the Full of Grace Café that opened in 2019. He added a laundry facility free to anyone in need of clothes cleaning services.

He implemented a legal service program, free of charge to those in need, and maternity services and a diaper bank.

Most recently, Johnson opened the Holy Rosary Retreat Center in January 2021, allowing people who want to go on a silent retreat or spend time with a spiritual director who was socially distanced in the height of Covid-19.

Johnson started at St. Joseph’s Seminary College in Covington in 2006 and went on to earn his master’s in theology from Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.

Affectionately known as the “rapping priest,” Johnson also is an author and a host of the “Ask Father Josh” podcast, which focuses on helping Catholics navigate the tricky times in life by answering questions from viewers.

“We are so thankful to have Father Josh in our community who touches the lives of so many doing what he loves. We thank him for his dedication, hard work, and unremitting devotion of doing God’s work,” Webre said. “It expresses the truth of his character, reveals his pure heart, and his commitment to the special calling on his life.”