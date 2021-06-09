Deputies arrest suspect in unprovoked shooting in farming area

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with an unprovoked shooting incident on a farm-to-market road off of Hwy. 70.

Tarik Michael Dupaty of 124 Dupaty Lane, Belle Rose, was booked.

According to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a shooting in a farming region between Belle Rose and Paincourtville.

Detectives and deputies initiated an investigation and learned that a man was riding in his pick-up truck when his front windshield and back glass shattered suddenly, causing some laceration to the victim’s face.

It was determined at some point that a gunshot had caused the glass breakage and subsequent injuries.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Dupaty was in the area riding an off-road vehicle when suddenly and without provocation, fired a weapon into the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Dupaty’s arrest and took him into custody May 28.

He was booked into the parish detention center on charges of: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted second degree murder, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Bond was set at $275,000.