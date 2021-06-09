Donaldsonville, Opelousas men killed in St. James Parish crash

Staff Report

Shortly after 3 p.m. June 3, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 10 east of Hwy. 641 in St. James Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 50-year-old James Breaux of Donaldsonville and 33-year-old Daniel Thomas of Opelousas.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Breaux and Thomas were stopped on the right shoulder of I-10 westbound due to a flat tire on a 2003 Ford Explorer. At the same time, 33-year-old Jermaine Irvine of St. Francisville was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2019 Penske truck.

As Breaux and Thomas were outside of the Explorer attempting to change the tire, Irvine traveled off of the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Penske struck Breaux and Thomas.

Breaux and Thomas sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Irvine was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.