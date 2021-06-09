Memorial Day ceremony held in Donaldsonville

Michael Tortorich

A year after a socially distanced and masked event, a much larger crowd gathered May 31 at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville for the Memorial Day ceremony.

Notably, five World War II veterans were in attendance. They were: Virgil “Rip” Joffrion, Odon “Kiki” Templet, Floyd Ourso, Tip Torres, and Wilson Waguespack

Prior to the event, which was held in front of the war memorial across from the Ascension Parish Courthouse, several motorists participated in a parade.

Once again this year, veteran Lawrence Landry led the ceremony. It began with a procession, which included veterans and law enforcement representatives.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Honor Guard members participated in the event.

Names were read of military personnel who have died while performing their duties.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May every year.