Memorial Day ceremony held in Donaldsonville

Michael Tortorich

A year after a socially distanced and masked event, a much larger crowd gathered May 31 at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville for the Memorial Day ceremony.

World War II veterans attended the Memorial Day ceremony held May 31 in Donaldsonville. Pictured are: Virgil “Rip” Joffrion, Odon “Kiki” Templet, Floyd Ourso, Tip Torres, and Wilson Waguespack. Standing are Richard Bouchereau and Maurice Wirth.

Notably, five World War II veterans were in attendance. They were: Virgil “Rip” Joffrion, Odon “Kiki” Templet, Floyd Ourso, Tip Torres, and Wilson Waguespack

Veterans gather for a group photo during the Memorial Day event.

Prior to the event, which was held in front of the war memorial across from the Ascension Parish Courthouse, several motorists participated in a parade.

Deputies and Honor Guard members participated in ceremonies in both Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

Once again this year, veteran Lawrence Landry led the ceremony. It began with a procession, which included veterans and law enforcement representatives.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Honor Guard members participated in the event.

Names were read of military personnel who have died while performing their duties.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May every year.