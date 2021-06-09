Prairieville man killed in Jefferson Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop B reported a two-vehicle fatality crash about 11:30 p.m. June 1 on the elevated portion of U.S. 90B eastbound near the Hwy. 23 exit in Jefferson Parish. The crash took the life of 20-year-old Caleb Clayton of Prairieville.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that Clayton was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was stopped on the right shoulder of the elevated portion of U.S. 90B eastbound for reasons that were unknown.

At the same time, the driver of a 2002 GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90B near Hwy. 23. For reasons under investigation, the driver of the Envoy traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck Clayton’s vehicle from the rear.

Clayton suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Envoy was not properly restrained and was also taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown however standard toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.