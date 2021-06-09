St. Amant man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Just before 8 p.m. May 30, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 431 south of Hwy. 931 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 69-year-old Terry Henry of St. Amant.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Henry was traveling southbound on Hwy. 431 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a Troop A news release. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree bordering the roadway. After striking the tree, the Chevrolet then proceeded to strike a house.

Henry was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he sustained fatal injuries. Henry was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Henry for analysis.

