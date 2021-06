Staff Report

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc expressed his pride in the volunteers from the St. Amant, 5th Ward, and Sorrento fire departments.

The chief shared photos to Facebook of the volunteers who spent several hours working to a free a family’s pet dog after it became trapped by a bathtub drain.

“So proud of how our volunteers care so much for the residents of our communities,” LeBlanc stated.