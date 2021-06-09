Waitr food delivery service expands to Donaldsonville area

Michael Tortorich

Waitr, a Louisiana-based food delivery service that is well-known for its partnership with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, has expanded to the Donaldsonville area.

Founded in 2013, and based in Lafayette, the NFL legend was an original investor in the company back in 2017.

Waitr, along with newly acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects restaurants to customers in underserved United States markets, according to the company’s website.

“Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants and national chains,” a news release stated.

The Donaldsonville, Gonzales, and Prairieville areas are all available under the cities section of the site. In addition to Louisiana, areas of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia are active on the site.

As of March 31, Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes are operational in small and medium-sized markets in more than 800 cities.

A company spokesperson said Waitr is looking to hire additional contract drivers for the Donaldsonville area. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com.

Additionally, Waitr is kicking off its debut in the area with a special free delivery. Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. The limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter if it is one meal or meals for a family.