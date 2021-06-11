Ascension Parish announces flood debris removal

Staff Report

Officials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing construction and demolition debris related to the recent flooding in the later part of next week, dependent on when all roads are accessible.

Residents are asked to begin placing construction and demolition debris in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.

This applies only to construction debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing. Appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, washer and dryers, will not be picked up; owners must dispose of that individually.

Residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Residents must contact the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 to register for debris removal. Residents who have already reported structure flooding to www.damage.la.gov or to the Citizens Service Center, 225-450-1200, do not need to reregister their address for debris pick up.