LeBlanc appointed Ascension Parish safety director

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced the appointment of James LeBlanc as Safety Director of Ascension Parish Government.

“James LeBlanc is well known in Ascension Parish for his dedication and commitment” Cointment said. “I’m very excited that he is bringing his level of professionalism to Parish Government.”

In his role as safety director, LeBlanc has been tasked with developing a program to assist parish workers in practicing safety on their jobsites. He also conducts regular safety audits and organizing safety meetings and training.

LeBlanc has been an active volunteer fireman since he was 13 years old, and has been Chief of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department for the past 34 years. He also serves as Chief of the Darrow VFD. He was the youngest person ever elected (at age 24) President of the Louisiana State Fire Chiefs Association.

LeBlanc has an active role in numerous local organizations, including the St. Amant Booster Club, Volunteer Ascension, Ascension Parish Mutual Aid, the Haz-Mat Team, and CAER. Additionally, he serves as the elected Constable of the 3rd District Justice of the Peace Court.

LeBlanc is married, and has four sons and a daughter.