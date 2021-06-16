Where to get sandbags in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish officials have made sandbags available at the following locations:

East Bank locations:

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73

Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville

5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow

Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales

Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville

Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd.

Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

End of Buxton Road, St. Amant

La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant

On the West Bank, sandbags are available at the old DPW building, 725 Church St., Donaldsonville.

Regular weather updates will be posted on the Parish and OHSEP Facebook pages. Everyone is encouraged to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System.