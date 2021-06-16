Ascension Parish Assessor teams determining flood damage

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Assessor M. J. “Mert” Smiley announced that his office will treat all homeowners who sustained flood damage due to the most recent rain event in the same manner as those 6,400 who were impacted by the August 2016 flood.

In a statement following the 2016 flood, Smiley said, “We will be sending teams into the field throughout the parish in order to determine the amount of damage caused by the flooding and make reductions to property values accordingly. As your assessor, we are going to do everything possible to lessen this year’s tax liability according to the flood damage you received.”

Smiley’s staff is preparing to inspect each claim in order to verify the flood damage. Ascension Parish Government is compiling the list of impacted properties, asking affected homeowners to contact the Citizens Service Center. (225) 450-1200.

The assessor’s office noted that they consulted with all of the parish’s taxing authorities, including Parish President Clint Cointment and Council Chairwoman Teri Casso, as well as Sheriff Bobby Webre and Superintendent of Schools David Alexander, before making the announcement.