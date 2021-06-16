Summer Reading Events at Ascension Parish Library

Staff Report

Readers of all ages can still register for Ascension Parish Library’s summer reading program, Tails and Tales. Visit myAPL.beanstack.org to sign up and for more information.

Earn prizes for reading and enjoy the great programs at the library. Visit www.myapl.org for a full calendar of events or pick one up at your library location.

Selected events for kids and teens, June 21-24:

Monday, June 21

Zak Morgan, The Wonder of it All — 2 p.m. on Facebook: Get excited about science. Zak Morgan’s science show, The Wonder of it All, features original science songs that are full of his trademark wit and wordplay. Learn how he uses science in music, from sound waves, to electricity, to the anatomy of the ear. Don’t miss this virtual performance suited for audiences of all ages.

Make Zak Morgan’s science show part of your virtual summer experience by visiting our Facebook page at 2 p.m. Monday for this prerecorded performance. Zak Morgan himself will be live in the comments during the show to interact during this Facebook Premiere. After the show, Zak will stick around for a Question and Answer session.

This prerecorded show will remain available for a limited time following the Facebook Premiere event.

Woodland Animal Corner Booksmarks Packet Pickup — All day, All locations: Would you like a delightful woodland creature to hold your place in your favorite book? Stop by any library location to pick up your packet to make seven different woodland animal corner bookmarks. Instructions, seven printed templates, and glue stick are included. All you’ll need to provide from home are scissors. Designed for kids ages 6 – 8. Available while supplies last.

Tuesday, June 22

Leather Earring Make & Take — 6 p.m. in Galvez: Do you love jewelry? Learn how easy it is to make your own. We’ll have a pair of rose gold, faux leather earrings prepped and ready for your finishing touches. Then, you’ll create a second pair from scratch in a different leather design. You’ll leave the library with two trendy pairs of earrings and the knowledge of how to do it yourself. This event is limited to teens ages 12 – 18. Masks are recommended. Registration is required. Space may be limited. Call or visit your library location to register.

Wednesday, June 23

Storytime — 10 a.m. in Gonzales and Donaldsonville; 10 and 11 a.m. in Galvez and Dutchtown: Ascension Parish Library storytimes are interactive, engaging, and promote early literary skills. We will make learning fun as we share our favorite stories, songs, and rhymes in a fast-paced and energetic atmosphere. Storytime is a great opportunity for getting wiggles out and socializing. Our Galvez and Dutchtown locations will hold two sessions each to accommodate anticipated audiences. Both sessions will feature the same stories and songs, so please choose the time that is more convenient for you. Designed for kids ages 5 and younger. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.

Thursday, June 24

Leather Earring Make & Take — 2 p.m. in Dutchtown: Do you love jewelry? Learn how easy it is to make your own. We’ll have a pair of rose gold, faux leather earrings prepped and ready for your finishing touches. Then, you’ll create a second pair from scratch in a different leather design. You’ll leave the library with two trendy pairs of earrings and the knowledge of how to do it yourself. This event is limited to teens ages 12 – 18. Masks are recommended. Registration is required. Space may be limited. Call or visit your library location to register.