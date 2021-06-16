River parish presidents object to Biden’s use of ‘Cancer Alley’

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment joined St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne in signing a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing the use of “Cancer Alley.”

The three Mississippi River parishes are located in the roughly 85-mile stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which is the home of many industrial complexes.

The parish presidents called the term false and harmful to the area.

“I joined my colleagues from St. James and Ascension Parish calling on President Biden to stop referring to our region as ‘Cancer Alley,’” Jewell stated. “Decades of data compiled by the Louisiana Tumor Registry show that there is no “cancer alley” in Louisiana.”

In the letter, the three presidents said the cancer rates in the area are not outliers in comparison to other parts of the state.

The presidents maintained the economic impact of the industrial corridor is critical for each parish.

They asked Biden to stop using the term, and they invited him to visit the area.

In March, the United Nations on Human Rights discussed the continued industrial development in the corridor and condemned it as what they defined as environmental racism due to the proximity to Black communities.

In January, Biden said he signed an executive order targeting “environmental justice” for “hard-hit areas like Cancer Alley in Louisiana or the Route 9 corridor in the state of Delaware.”