Cointment declares State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed a declaration today placing Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather. The declaration was filed with the Clerk of Court’s office.

In his reasoning for issuing the declaration, Cointment noted “a potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts … which may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension.”

“We are still recovering from the effects of the May 17 rainstorm,” Cointment said. “We are trying to be as proactive as possible to assemble all of the assistance we can to keep our residents safe and dry.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Cointment makes Ascension Parish eligible for state and federal disaster assistance. His proclamation comes after a similar one declared by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Parish Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and the staff is monitoring the weather closely. Residents needing assistance should call The Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200, and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling.

The state of emergency remains in effect until July 16, “unless terminated sooner.”