Brady Edmonston appointed Ascension Parish compliance officer

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has appointed Brady Edmonston as efficiency and compliance officer of parish government.

In his role, Edmonston will be working with all departments, looking for more efficient ways to do things, and ways to streamline operations. He will also ensure that all laws, regulations, and rules are being followed.

“Brady is a perfect addition to my administrative team,” Cointment said. “His experience and his work ethic will help us to be more open and responsive to the public.”

Edmonston retired from Shell Convent Refinery after 29 years of service, where he served as the emergency response specialist and assistant fire chief. He also led leadership development for Shell’s Corporate Emergency Services Network, and has many years of supervisory and leadership experience fostering the Team Concept.

Additionally, Edmonston served for ten years as a Reserve Police Officer for the City of Gonzales, where he had a proactive approach to law enforcement and a positive approach to community policing.

Edmonston is married to Chantel Edmonston, who is a Registered Nurse at Woman’s Hospital. He is proud of his daughter Brayli, who is also an RN at Woman’s Hospital, and his son Chase, who is a member of the United States Navy.