Ascension Parish Library to host poodle show

Staff Report

Learn the secrets of teaching a dog to jump through a hoop, fetch and retrieve, dance, and more. Michelle and her magical poodles present an entertaining and educational experience learning all about dogs.

This fun for the whole family event, brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by APSO and Veterans Memorial Park, teaches the history of dogs, animal awareness and safety, and the importance of service dogs. And be sure to stick around after the show for a hands-on meet and greet with the animals.

Michelle’s Magical Poodles will perform two outdoor shows: 10:30 a.m. July 1 at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; and 2 p.m. July 2 at Veterans Memorial Park on South Irma Boulevard in Gonzales. Parking will be available at the Gonzales library location.

Michelle’s Magical Poodles will perform four indoor shows: 2 and 3 p.m. July 1 at Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location; and 10 and 11 a.m. July 2 at Ascension Parish Library’s Dutchtown location.

Registration is required for the indoor shows. Space is limited and masks are recommended. To register, call the library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or the library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Visit the website at myAPL.org for more information.

Summer reading events

Readers of all ages can still register for Ascension Parish Library’s summer reading program, Tails and Tales. Visit myAPL.beanstack.org to sign up and for more information. Earn prizes for reading and enjoy the great programs at the library! Visit www.myapl.org for a full calendar of events or pick one up at your library location.

Selected events for kids and teens, June 28 – July 2

Monday, June 28

Bingo Day: Traditional Bingo, 2 p.m. in Gonzales. Join us at the library for loads of Bingo Day fun and win some cool prizes too. We’ll play multiple rounds of traditional bingo, and everyone is sure to leave with a prize. We’ll even end with a thrilling game of blackout! Designed for kids ages 6 – 8. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited. Registration is required. Call or visit your library location to register.

Mindfulness for Kids, 6 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube. Even kids need moments of stillness in this busy world. On June 28, visit the library’s Facebook page or tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00pm to watch Mindfulness for Kids. Kids will see a hilarious puppet show about a girl trying to get her rambunctious brother to visualize his “happy place”. They’ll also learn a breathing exercise to help them stay calm and relaxed. Designed for kids ages 6 – 8.

Wednesday, June 30

Storytime, 10 a.m. in Gonzales and Donaldsonville; 10 and 11 a.m. in Galvez and Dutchtown. Ascension Parish Library storytimes are interactive, engaging, and promote early literary skills. We will make learning fun as we share our favorite stories, songs, and rhymes in a fast-paced and energetic atmosphere. Storytime is a great opportunity for getting wiggles out and socializing. Our Galvez and Dutchtown locations will hold two sessions each to accommodate anticipated audiences. Both sessions will feature the same stories and songs, so please choose the time that is more convenient for you. Designed for kids ages 5 and younger. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.

Thursday, July 1

Bingo Day: Traditional, 2 p.m. in Dutchtown. Join us at the library for loads of Bingo Day fun and win some cool prizes too. We’ll play multiple rounds of traditional bingo, and everyone is sure to leave with a prize. We’ll even end with a thrilling game of blackout! Designed for kids ages 6 – 8. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited. Registration is required. Call or visit your library location to register.

Five-Sentence Story Challenge Packet Pickup — All day, All locations. Stretch your writing skills with our Five-Sentence Story Challenge. Stop by the library to pick up your packet containing all you will need to create a frame-worthy writing piece. Inside you will find a challenge word, which will be the theme of your writing. Test your skills to create either a full story using only five sentences or a poem inspired by your theme. Share your finished creation with us Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary. Designed for teens ages 12–18. Available while supplies last.

Library closings

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5, 2021 for Independence Day.