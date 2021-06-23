Ascension Parish deputies recover body from Mississippi River

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report June 14 concerning a body found in the Mississippi River by a tugboat crew working in the area.

Deputies arrived on scene, and with the assistance of the APSO Water Patrol, retrieved the body, according to a news release.

The APSO Violent Crimes Unit arrived on scene to resume the investigation. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Kevin Simoneaux of West Baton Rouge Parish.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide on the Mississippi River bridge June 11, but was unable to locate him until his body was recovered in Ascension Parish June 14.