Donaldsonville Rotary Club inducts officers for 2021-2022

The Rotary Club of Donaldsonville installed officers during its June 24 meeting at the Elks Hall.

Robyn Penn Delaney passed the gavel to Juanita Pearley, who will lead the club for the year.

Officers for 2021-2022 include: President-Elect William "Bill" Dawson, Parliamentarian Jeffrey Henry, Chaplain Louis "Boo" LeBlanc, Secretary/Treasurer Dave LeBlanc, Program Chair Charles "Chuck" LeBlanc, Rotary Foundation Chair Matt LeBlanc, and International Committee Chair Malcolm Dugas.

"I do consider this position to be an honor. I take it seriously and hopefully will never let you all down," Pearley said.

She also noted the advances the club has made to be inclusive to women.

"We're stepping up and I'm proud to be one of the women making a change locally and internationally," Pearley said. "Thank you for trusting me to be your leader."