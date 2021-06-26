Donaldsonville Rotary Club inducts officers for 2021-2022

Michael Tortorich
Donaldsonville Chief

The Rotary Club of Donaldsonville installed officers during its June 24 meeting at the Elks Hall.

Donaldsonville Rotary Club officers pose in front of the Elks Building. Shown from left are Bill Dawson, Juanita Pearley, Louis "Boo" LeBlanc, Jeffrey Henry, Gasper Chifici, and Dave LeBlanc.

Robyn Penn Delaney passed the gavel to Juanita Pearley, who will lead the club for the year.

Officers for 2021-2022 include: President-Elect William "Bill" Dawson, Parliamentarian Jeffrey Henry, Chaplain Louis "Boo" LeBlanc, Secretary/Treasurer Dave LeBlanc, Program Chair Charles "Chuck" LeBlanc, Rotary Foundation Chair Matt LeBlanc, and International Committee Chair Malcolm Dugas.

Robyn Penn Delaney passes the gavel to Juanita Pearley for the 2021-2022 term.

"I do consider this position to be an honor. I take it seriously and hopefully will never let you all down," Pearley said.

She also noted the advances the club has made to be inclusive to women.

"We're stepping up and I'm proud to be one of the women making a change locally and internationally," Pearley said. "Thank you for trusting me to be your leader."