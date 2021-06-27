Donaldsonville's Roy Quezaire appointed to river pilot board

Staff Report

Roy J. Quezaire Jr. of Donaldsonville has been appointed to the Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight.

Quezaire serves as the deputy director of the Port of South Louisiana and will represent the Louisiana Ports Association.

The Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight provides oversight of pilots for the Associated Branch Pilots for the Port of New Orleans, the River Port Pilots for the Port of New Orleans, the New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association, and the Associated Branch Pilots of the Port of Lake Charles.