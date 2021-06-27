Suspect arrested in murder of Prairieville woman

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police arrested a New Orleans man accused of shooting and killing a Prairieville woman.

According to a BRPD new release, the incident happened in a parking lot at 3303 Lone Oak Drive in Baton Rouge.

Candis Burton, 32, of Prairieville, was reportedly in a verbal altercation with Carlton Williams, 37, of New Orleans.

Authorities said Burton died at the scene, and Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.