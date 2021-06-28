Cointment names Todd Elisar assistant DPW director

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has appointed Todd Elisar as assistant director of public works in charge of vegetation management.

Elisar’s vegetation management department is responsible for keeping all parish rights of way cleared of vegetation - such as grasses, bushes, and trees – that could inhibit drainage and transportation, including clearing fallen trees from roadways after storms.

“Todd is uniquely qualified for this position,” Cointment said. “He has the knowledge and experience to get the job done, and I’m proud to have him on my team.”

Elisar worked for 25 years at Mobil Oil in Geismar, where he was responsible for facility coordination, pipeline maintenance, and clearing rights of way of vegetation. He also has a background in industrial supply sales.

He is a graduate of St. Amant High School, and of Ascension Vocational Technical School with certification in instrumentation. He has completed numerous courses in horticulture at LSU.

Elisar has been married to Charmaine Saucier Elisar for 35 years, and together they have three sons, two grandsons, and a granddaughter.