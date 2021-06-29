Donaldsonville man arrested after escaping pursuit last year

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Chief

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a 24-year-old Donaldsonville man on felony charges after a June 26 traffic stop near Paincourtville.

Verner Jerome Bradford of Williams Street initially gave deputies a fictitious name, according to a news release from Sheriff Leland Falcon.

The deputy noted a crushed powder-like substance on the suspect’s clothing. Authorities said the suspect acknowledged that the substance was MDMA.

Later, the deputy learned Bradford was wanted on numerous charges related to an Aug. 1, 2020 incident. In that matter, he was the suspected driver of a vehicle deputies attempted to stop for a traffic violation. Bradford reportedly engaged deputies in a pursuit situation that ended when he crashed the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot and was able to avoid capture at the time.

After the recent arrest, Bradford was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges arising out of both incidents.

Charges from 2020 included: aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of weaons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Also in the incident last year, deputies said they seized a large-caliber handgun which had been reported stolen.

New charges included: possession of MDMA, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of fentanyl, and fugitive from Ascension Parish.

Bradford was incarcerated with bond set at $120,000.