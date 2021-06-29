Donaldsonville man booked on felony drug, gun charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities reported the arrest of a 24-year-old Donaldsonville man on felony drug and gun violations after a traffic stop north of Belle Rose.

Dillion Michael Joseph Landry of Woodland Drive was stopped by a uniformed patrol deputy due to a traffic violation on Hwy. 1, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

The deputy reported a strong odor of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

According to the release, the deputy requested consent to search the vehicle, and the suspect acknowledged the presence of a handgun in the vehicle. During the search, a quantity of suspected marijuana and the handgun was seized, authorities said.

The release also noted the presence of two underaged children in the vehicle.

Landry was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under the age of 17, first offense possession of marijuana, and speeding.