'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign runs July 1-5

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic safety campaign.

Additional deputies, whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers, will be on duty.

During the July 4 holiday weekend, there is a higher likelihood of impaired drivers on the roadway, deputies said in a release. This increases the potential for alcohol-related crashes involving serious injury or death.

The additional patrol will start July 1and run until July 5, in efforts to detect, stop and arrest alcohol impaired drivers. Deputies will also conduct traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.

"The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to wish everyone a safe and happy 4th of July and remind you that if you plan on drinking please be responsible and find a sober ride home," a spokesperson said.